New ambulances to meet high demand

The 10 new ambulances given by the Republic of Korea through its development arm KOICA will provide much relief in the high demand for ambulance services in the country.

Speaking during the handover event at Suva’s Civic Center today, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says ambulance service is critical for the effort to achieve Universal Health Coverage and ensure that no one is left behind in accessing the essential health care they need.

According to Dr Waqainabete current statistics show that the Northern Division have an estimated 170 ambulance runs per month, the West have an estimated 630 ambulance runs per month and the Central Division have an estimated 658 ambulance runs per month.

These runs are from the period December 2021 to April 2022 and they show an increasing trend.

“Ambulance service is an integral part of the whole health service and it connects the people directly to the health care, thereby enhancing our people’s access to health services.”

The total cost of the ambulances given today are worth over $1m.