Netanyahu welcomes Fiji’s diplomatic expansion in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached out to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to congratulate him on Fiji’s decision to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

On a social media post, Rabuka says although very brief, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitments to strengthen Fiji-Israel ties.

The Fijian Prime Minister says he also took the opportunity to express his deepest condolences for the tragic events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked innocent lives in Israel.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he is grateful to have spoken and had a conversation with Netanyahu via phone call.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link