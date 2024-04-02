Nemani appointed as Interim Chair of ACCF

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Maritino Nemani.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Maritino Nemani, has been appointed as the Interim Board Chair for the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, made the appointment following consultation with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The interim appointment is for a term of three to six months and is by Section 4(3) of the Accident Compensation Act 2017.

The purpose of the appointment is to commission an independent review of the Commission in consultation with major stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Land Transport Authority, the Solicitor-General’s Office, and the Ministry of Employment.

It is also to assist the Commission in assessing the current and pending applications for compensation.

Other appointed members of the Commission are Irimaia Rokosawa as Deputy Chairperson, George Tavo, Vitalina Chung, and Dr. Sravaniya Dasi.