Need to unlock more investments: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says they are making a strong commitment to ensure that doing business in Fiji continues to be easy so they can unlock more investments.

Speaking at the Fijian Tourism Expo press conference in Nadi, Gavoka says they want to remove barriers to investment that pave the way for a private sector-led recovery.

Gavoka says they welcome investments of various scales, from larger integrated developments to smaller locally owned ones.

He says this particularly includes foreign and domestic investments.

“We want laws that are fit for purpose and help deliver investor confidence. Under the Ministry of Trade, the Government has also established an Investment Facilitation Committee that looks into bottlenecks that hinder investments in Fiji.”

Gavoka also highlighted that there is an inventory of about 1,400 rooms in the pipeline, valued at $785 million around Fiji.

More than 100 international buyers from 13 countries were part of the expo, which presents a valuable platform for tourism-related businesses to exhibit their offerings.