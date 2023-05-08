Need for a proper record of history: Lal

Sampat Lal.

Girmitiya’s descendant, Sampat Lal, says there is an urgent need to preserve the history of the Girmitiyas.

Ahead of the Girmit Day celebration next Monday, the 91-year-old says she believes that no proper modern way of recording the Girmitiyas’ history is in place.

Lal says memories only exist through folk songs known as Bidesiya, Alaha, and Lokgeet.

“We used to sing lokgeet and bidesiya on the farms; my mother taught me this.” There is no paper that records this; I learned it from my mother, who learned it from her.

Lal says a proper record will mean preserving the history of Girmitiyas and allowing their descendants to know about the important role that their ancestors have played in Fiji’s development.

The rich cultural heritage that was brought from India to Fiji has significantly influenced the cultural landscape of Fiji, blending with indigenous Fijian culture and other ethnic communities.