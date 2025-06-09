NDRMO to conduct tsunami siren test

The National Disaster Risk Management Office will carry out live tsunami siren tests for the Suva-Lami corridor at 11am today.

It says all 13 sirens will be activated during this period.

The sirens stretch from Lami Town to the Water Authority of Fiji–Kinoya Sewerage Plant.

It says the exercise is part of the government’s continued commitment towards improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.

