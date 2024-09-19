NDP outlines major initiatives to combat poverty

The government plans to develop housing, national insurance, and social security schemes under the Integrated National Poverty Eradication Programme.

This initiative aims to support and implement income-generating opportunities for both the formal and informal sectors.

These efforts have been outlined in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

Poverty remains a significant challenge for the government as the 2019-2020 Household Income and Expenditure Survey reveals that 3 out of 10 people live on low incomes and lack access to necessities.

To combat this, the NDP includes the development of supportive community infrastructure to foster sustainable poverty alleviation.

The government plans to expand financial inclusion by promoting microfinance services, with a focus on accessibility for women, vulnerable groups, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities.

The plan emphasizes the importance of community-based initiatives, promoting skill-sharing, mutual support, and collective efforts to achieve lasting change.