NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to advisories

The National Disaster Management Office is strongly urging the public to adhere to advisories issued by authorities during this Recovery Phase for Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The NDMO has received reports that some farmers in TC Yasa affected areas had not been assisting health officials on the ground regarding the disposal of their dead livestock carcasses.

The Ministry of Agriculture deployed its teams on the ground to conduct massive burial of carcasses where significant livestock losses incurred.

Farmers are urged to minimize direct contact with the carcass and if there is a need to – wear personal protective clothing.

The ministry is pleading with livestock farmers to take responsibility for their dead stock.

Meanwhile, the NDMO will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health to ensure safety measures are implemented at all times.