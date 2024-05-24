Navunikabi village grapples with climate change impacts

Navunikabi Village in Namosi

The village of Navunikabi in Namosi is significantly impacted by climate change.

It is causing frequent flooding and prompting the community to seek sustainable solutions.

Village Headman Vereniki Naqiolevu highlighted the village’s vulnerability, noting that its proximity to the river makes it prone to flooding even during normal rainy days.

Naqiolevu says with over 200 houses, the village has been compelled to take measures to safeguard itself against the escalating threat of climate change.

“This is what we go through on a daily basis. To address these issues, the community has constructed a retention wall to provide some measure of protection while awaiting further assistance from authorities.”

The village, situated in the interior of Namosi and home to more than 200 villagers continues to hope for long-term support and solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.