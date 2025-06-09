Navosa gets power after decades

Concerns over children’s exposure to social media have surfaced in Natuvusila District as electricity reaches the area for the first time.

The district in Navosa Province marked its electrification with celebration, but leaders say the digital shift brings new risks for families.

District representative Orisi Kubunadakai said children’s access to online platforms is now a growing worry, not only in Natuvusila but across the country.

He said communities must stay alert and closely monitor the use of electronic devices in homes.

Kubunadakai said the district prepared for the transition before the power was switched on. He said families received training on the responsible use of social media to help them adjust to new technology.

“We are so worried about the introduction of electricity as this will expose our children to the use of electronic gadgets that will allow them to explore social media. So we have gone through a training to give us a heads up on this.”

Kubunadakai added that while electricity opens doors to education and development, it also demands guidance and supervision to protect young people.

The $5.4 million government project now benefits over 2,000 vilagers, bringing lights, power and connectivity to the district.

Community leaders hope the training will guide families toward safe digital habits amid Fiji’s growing online challenges.

