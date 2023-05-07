Navilaca to be declared peace village

Syria shipwreck in Navilaca Village

Navilaca Village in Rewa which played a significant role in Fiji’s history will be declared a peace village next Thursday in light of the Girmit Day Celebrations.

Girmit Day Organizing Committee Chair, Sashi Kiran today provided details of the five day celebrations which begins from 11th May.

According to Kiran, this will coincide with the tragic incident that happened 144 years ago as Indian immigrant ship Syria wrecked on Nasilai reef in 1884.

“So we will begin the day on May 11th by going to the Vanua – Navilaca village and acknowledging village and villagers around there for the rescue mission. If you go back to history that the ship Syria was wrecked on Sunday 11th may and the rescuers from the Colonial past came on Tuesday so from Monday to Tuesday villagers led by Navilaca, the fisher folk had been rescuing people .”

This has been one of the worst maritime disasters in Fiji’s history.

The people of Bure Noco in Navilaca rescued Girmitiyas from the ship and gave resting place to those who lost their lives.

It is believed that 439 passengers, and 47 crew were on board and 59 lives lost.