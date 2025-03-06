Nausori man gets second lease on life

Avikash Chand in high spirits with his wife Sandhiya Wati at PSH Hospitals in Nadi after undergoing surgery

A Nausori resident is the second patient to undergo successful quadruple graft heart bypass surgery in the country.

Avikash Chand, a 50-year-old photojournalist underwent the complex procedure at the Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital in Nadi on February 25.

It was conducted by a team of very highly qualified cardiothoracic surgeons and specialists led by internationally renowned surgeon Dr Sanjeev Khulbey who has 30 years experience in the field.

Chand was part of the marathon open-heart surgeries that took place from Sunday February 23 to Friday February 28.

The Manoca resident expressed gratitude to PSH.

“Within a week, everything was arranged for my surgery and I wish to sincerely thank Dr Sanjeev Khulbey and PSH Hospitals owner Mr Parvish Kumar for their assistance and care without which I would not have been able to get treated so quickly,” Chand said

“I have been having heart issues for quite some time now and in November I suffered a major heart attack.”

Chand said travelling overseas for treatment was not an option following the heart attack.

“Many of my family members and friends suggested that I should explore the possibility of travelling to India for the surgery but after reading all the good reviews about PSH Hospitals in the media, I was convinced that I could be treated far better here in Nadi and that too at a fraction of the cost and convenience for my family members as well. If it was not for the timely assistance and special discounts and easy payment term options offered to me by Mr Parvish Kumar, this surgery would not have been possible.”

