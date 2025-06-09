Nausori Highlands crash claims life of 15-year-old student

[Photo: FILE]

A 15-year-old male student has died in a serious road accident in the Nausori Highlands, becoming the latest road fatality.

Police say the student was travelling with seven others towards Nadi yesterday afternoon when the driver lost control of the vehicle while descending a hill.

The vehicle overturned, throwing all occupants out, before plunging down a cliff estimated to be about 100 metres deep.

All passengers were rushed to Nadi Hospital, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.

Three other victims remain admitted in hospital in stable condition, while the remaining passengers, including the driver, were treated and later discharged.

Police investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

