Independent Member of Parliament Viliame Naupoto

Independent Member of Parliament Viliame Naupoto has resigned from his position as the Opposition Whip, effective immediately.

The announcement was made today in Parliament by Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

The resignation was conveyed to the Speaker by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

In the interim, Jone Usamate will serve as the acting Opposition Whip until a permanent appointment is made.