TD04F warning now cancelled

[Source: Fiji Met]

Tropical Disturbance 04F warning that was previously issued for the Fiji group is now cancelled.

The Fiji Meteorology Office in a statement says that the associated active trough of low pressure now lies to the east of Vanua Levu and continues to move east away from Fiji.

Cloudy periods with brief showers is expected over the southern parts and interior of Viti Levu from the Coral Coast, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands; southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces; Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Article continues after advertisement

The weather office says that the weather conditions will become fine apart from brief showers tomorrow, with fine weather to prevail elsewhere apart from a few brief showers.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds are to be expected with moderate to rough seas.

The TD04F has a very low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours due to unfavourable environmental conditions.