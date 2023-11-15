TC Mal downgrades to category two

Severe TC Mal has now been downgraded to a Category 2 system.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The weather office says it is expected to continue on a southwest track, away from the Fiji Group.

It adds that it is anticipated to continue to weaken as it moves further away from the country.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain warning is now cancelled for most parts of the country, with the exception of Western Division, Serua, Namosi, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says conditions over the country are now improving, but some of the warnings are still in place.

This is especially over Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands with a storm wind warning.