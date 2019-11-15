Home

Natural Disaster

Reports of damage in Nausori and Tailevu

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 8, 2020 7:51 am
Bhawani Dayal Arya College has also sustained damage.[Source: Daniel Mozes Douglas]

People have been hurt and homes damaged in parts of Nausori and Tailevu early this morning.

Residents in Nakasi have told FBC News that they were woken up by a commotion early this morning.

Siddharth Ansh told FBC News they experienced a strong winds around 4am with what sounded like multiple swirls.

Ansh says there were loud bangs as well.

“So we came across sort of a round of wind across our house. I told my mum that something is there. So when we came outside we heard a big round of type of wind and it just blew all the houses and all the utensils and everything just fell and broke and after that a big tree fell and messed up our house.”

Residents claim this was the result of a tornado, and about 8 families have been affected.

Ansh says his mother also suffered injuries.

“The back of my mum she got hurt by a piece of wood that was blown away.”

Bhawani Dayal Arya College has also sustained damage.

Police Officers have also been deployed to Wainokavula Village in Tailevu following reports that 9 homes were destroyed and several people injured.

Other reports coming in were from Momi Village in Tailevu and Vusuya Village in Nausori where homes were destroyed and reports of injuries.

The Central Command Centre says it is now investigating.

