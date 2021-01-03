Parts of Nadi affected by flood waters

A few areas in Nadi are flooded with heavy rain continuing from last night.

The Nadi back road is flooded and water has entered a few buildings situated in the area.

The Nadi Bus Stand is also affected by flood waters.

Article continues after advertisement



The Nadi back road [Source: Timoci Vunisina]

Meanwhile, in Ba flood waters have entered the town this morning following continuous heavy rain since yesterday.



Flood waters in Ba [Source: Zehan Ali]

Most shops on the ground level have been affected and water levels are expected to rise as heavy rain continues.

The Korovou Flats between Tavua Town and Nadarivatu Road junction is also closed due to flooding.



Flood waters in Ba [Source: Zehan Ali]

The Nasavusavu Road along the Kings Highway in Nalawa, Ra is under water and is inaccessible to vehicles.

Motorists are urged to refrain from making unnecessary movements and take extra precautions as rain continues in the area.

Matawailevu villager Netani Navutovuto told FBC News that other low-lying areas in Nalawa are flooded.

He says the Veitiri crossing in Dobuilevu is also underwater and has affected movement.

Navutovuto adds, this area is prone to flooding during heavy rain.

The National Disaster Management Office is reminding Fijians to refrain from wading in flooded areas or crossings to avoid mishaps.



The Nadi back road [Source: Timoci Vunisina]



[Source: Zehan ALi]