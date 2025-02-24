Northern Division braces for Cyclone Rae

The Northern Division is currently experiencing mostly rain and winds from last night through to this morning.

Most places, including those in the coastal communities around Vanualevu, have also been experiencing strong winds from last night.

While Tropical Cyclone Rae makes its way to the group, communities have been seen taking preparation measures from yesterday.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Vinesh Daysl says the residents and business community have made necessary preparations by securing their properties

Bus services also continue as normal in Labasa as of now.

