Navua residents shelter at LDS church

[Source: Supplied]

More than 20 people are currently taking shelter at LDS church in Navua.

These families who reside in Calia settlement had to move to higher grounds after heavy rain caused flash flooding.

They are now waiting for the flood waters to recede.

Heavy rain started in Navua last night which caused flash flooding in number of areas.

Residents were caught off guard due to the heavy downpour.

Navua Police confirms while all the shops are open, there is currently no bus service.