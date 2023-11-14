Heavy rain warning worries NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is expressing deep concern over the anticipated Tropical Cyclone, particularly the heavy rainfall it is expected to bring.

Director Vasiti Soko stresses the urgency for Fijians residing in low-lying areas to relocate to higher grounds as a crucial safety measure.

Soko emphasizes the need for swift preparation, urging Fijians to act promptly before it is too late.

The impending high-tide waves further heighten the risk, making it imperative for residents to take heed of the warnings disseminated through various social media platforms.

“Further to that we also anticipating the high-tide waves that will come in as the cyclone draws closer, so all these warning that are being issued in all the social media platforms, we are still pleading with members of the public to take precaution.”

In addition to the general advisories, Soko informs the public that the list of evacuation centers is available online, providing essential information for those seeking shelter.

Contact numbers for assistance from the Police and National Fire Authority are also accessible to the public.

As the nation braces for the impact of the Tropical Cyclone, Soko reassures that all National Disaster Emergency Centres are activated and ready to assist Fijians in need.

The collaborative efforts across emergency response centers aim to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during this challenging time.