Disaster plans at risk without key data

Fiji faces major hurdles in disaster preparedness due to the lack of accurate data on the impacts of storms, floods and other hazards.

Climate Champion and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu states that without reliable information, planning and response remain limited, with past reports often going unread and unacted upon.

He stresses that the region tends to react to disasters rather than prevent them and calls for a shift in mindset toward proactive resilience.

“That is where data is so important. From my experience, there are a few key challenges in this area. First, we need a law that allows us to share data, because there are some security implications. When I was Minister for Defence and National Security, I dealt with sensitive information. But with proper legislation to guide information sharing within and beyond government agencies, this issue can be addressed.”



Climate Champion and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu outlined the legal and logistical barriers to data collection.

He also points to a shortage of statisticians, saying trained experts are essential for collecting, collating, and analysing data effectively.

Seruiratu insists that strong laws, strategic leadership, and breaking down barriers are crucial for Fiji to learn from past disasters and better prepare for future challenges.

