Bus companies to use discretion in continuing services

While many Fijians rushed to prepare for the impending cyclone, Taxi operators have been asked to keep serving.

The Fiji Taxi Association says operators were informed to get their family prepares and return to work to assist Fijians in getting to safety.

Drivers have also been urged to take precautionary measures while providing services in flood risk areas.

Taxi Operators Association President Raben Singh says drivers have remained in operation in many parts of the country and operators will use their own judgment on when to halt service.



“If the weather is going to be worse than we will stop the service, but we will try to give the service to the public to clear towns before we close down the service.”

Fiji Bus Operators Association President Richard Lal has highlighted that bus companies need to make their own decision in determining their service to Fijians.

“The operation will continue where feasible and anywhere where it cause subject to danger, flooding etc.. our members will use their discretion to make a decision to stop operating.”

Meanwhile marine clearance for all ships have also been ceased with immediate effect until further notice.

The Maritime Safety Authority says only emergency evacuation runs will be done as required.