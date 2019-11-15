TC Sarai slows movement, set to remain west of Yasawa

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now moving South at 22km/hour and still is a category one system.

The cyclone, which was earlier moving at 35km/hr was located about 200km northwest of Viwa or about 300km northwest of Nadi at 7am today.

The current projected track places the cyclone centre about 110km west of Viwa or about 170km west-northwest of Nadi by 7pm today.

The Nadi Met Office says the cyclone is now expected to remain to the west of Yasawa and the Mamanuca Group before turning South East and moving South of Kadavu.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 65km/hr with momentary gusts to 90km/hr.

A Gale Warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Lomaiviti Group, Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands.

There is also a strong wind warning in force for the Lau Group and Rotuma, while a heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji Group.

For those in Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Lomaiviti Group, Viti Levu and nearby smaller Islands, they can expect strong north to southeast winds increasing to damaging gale force winds and very rough to high seas.

This will be coupled with occasional rain becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms over these areas.

Localized heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas. Coastal sea flooding to be expected during high tides if the cyclone centre passes nearby.

The latest track also shows that TC Sarai will become a Category Two by tomorrow morning.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and take alerts and warnings seriously when issued.

For more details and the latest on the weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj.

You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page for the latest updates.