National celebration of Ratu Sukuna Day extends beyond Suva

The Deputy Chief Executive of the iTaukei Affairs Board, Josefa Toganivalu, has confirmed that the upcoming Ratu Sukuna Day national celebration will not be limited to Suva alone.

Instead, schools across Fiji will actively participate in commemorating this significant event.

Toganivalu emphasized the importance of inclusivity by stating that numerous programs have been organized for the public’s enjoyment.

“We also have the Ratu Sukuna day celebration at RSMS as the school was set up in memory of the statesman and also we have a school program for the Ministry of Education at Nabua Secondary school we will concentrate in Suva and next year we will go out into the division and provinces.”

Among these initiatives, a captivating exhibition at the renowned Fiji Museum is set to captivate visitors.

Opening its doors from Wednesday, the 24th, until Monday, the 29th, the museum will feature an exclusive Ratu Sukuna gallery display.

This nationwide celebration of Ratu Sukuna Day, extending beyond the capital city, serves as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and unity embraced by Fiji.

The engagement of schools throughout the country highlights the collective reverence and admiration for the legacy of Ratu Sukuna, fostering a sense of pride and solidarity among all Fijians.