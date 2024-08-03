Nasinu Town sees improvements in rate collection

The Nasinu Town Council has noted an improvement in overdue rate collections when compared to last year.

Special Administrators Chair, Felix Magnus says people are taking advantage of the incentives put in by the Ministry of Local Government.

The overdue rates for the Council stands at $14m, and Magnus says they are keen on reducing this figure.

The Council hopes to collect over $4 million by the end of this year.

Magnus says town rates are important, as it allows the council to provide services efficiently.

“We hope that the residents will make use of this time that has been given to them on the decreased interest rates that the councils around Fiji will be offering them in terms of paying their rates. Once the rates come in, it goes directly into operations. In a year, we hope to collect around between three to four million.”

Magnus adds the ratepayers will take advantage of the initiatives put in place by the Ministry, especially those who may be facing financial hardships.