News

Nasigasiga villagers grateful for ADRA's assistance

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 11:19 am

Villagers of Nasigasiga in Macuata are grateful to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency for the distribution of wash and hygiene kits.

Nasigasiga Village is one of the hot spot areas for Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea (LTDD) in the Northern Division.

With their water sources affected after the cyclone, the village now depends on the nearby river for survival.

Article continues after advertisement

WASH Distribution Team Leader Akanisi Radinivugalei says the WASH kits aim to address hygiene needs for the villagers.

Each kit contains a 20 little Jerry Can, a 20 little bucket, a water filter, bathing soap, washing soap, sanitary pads, Colgate, toothbrush and a face towel.

The water filter has the ability to filter river water for safe consumption.

With a population of 115 people, Nasigasiga Village is one of five villages in Macuata to be assisted by ADRA so far.

