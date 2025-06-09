Naqiliso floods leave families displaced

Families in Naqiliso settlement in Davuilevu are recovering after flash floods swept through the area, damaging homes and forcing residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

Resident Akshay Prasad shared that the water rose within minutes, leaving his family with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

“In just a few minutes, the water came in. My wife only managed to take our son outside. Everything else — our furniture, electrical items and food — was destroyed. It’s been three days and we haven’t received proper assistance.”

Article continues after advertisement

The flooding occurred near a government-funded burial ground development currently underway in the area.

The Fiji Corrections Commissioner Auta Moceisuva said the situation was worsened by blocked drainage.

“The drainage where the water was supposed to be discharged had been buried and blocked. As a result, the water was held back on one side.”

Moceisuva adds that the project is necessary, with the current burial space expected to be exhausted within months.

“There was a need to undertake this project so that we flatten the land and create additional burial plots.”

The Commissioner confirmed that relevant authorities, including those responsible for road drainage, are now carrying out works to clear the water and improve flow.

Displaced families are being accommodated by relatives as drainage works continue in the area.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.