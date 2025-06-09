Naqamekaka residents get vehicle access

Residents of Naqamekaka Settlement in Bua now have direct vehicle access for the first time in more than 50 years with the official opening of a new community access road.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu commissioned the road yesterday.

“This road is about restoring dignity and creating opportunity. No community should be left behind simply because of where they live.”

Bulitavu said the new road was a significant milestone for the community. Residents add it will make daily life safer and easier.

The $40,000 project, funded under the Government’s CARFF Program, replaces a narrow, often muddy track that had made travel unsafe.

Settlement leader Laisiasa Taukena said on wet days children would miss school, and if someone fell sick, they had to be carried to medical care.

Farmers can now transport produce more efficiently, children can attend school regularly, and families can reach medical care without delay.

Plans are also underway to open a small community canteen to boost household income.

