Naodamu housing flooding linked to low-lying ground

Flooding in Naodamu Housing, Labasa, is largely due to its location on low-lying ground, below river level.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima confirms that unlike other residential areas built on higher ground, Naodamu and the nearby Namara community remain highly vulnerable to flooding during heavy rain.

“For the housing at Naodamu, that’s a low-lying area. Almost in any big rain that we have, it is flooded. So we really can’t do anything about that. I think it needs to be levelled up because it’s really low-lying and very close to the river. That’s why it’s like that. So it’s a big job that needs to be done there. We have been talking to the council, and I think the institutions responsible should really look into that.”

Rainima highlighted that poor drainage infrastructure, including underground tunnels and exit drains, is another major issue that authorities must address in Labasa.

He adds that after meeting with the Divisional Engineer North, Fiji Roads Authority, and Waterways, discussions on exit drains leading to the river were also prioritized.

He notes that improvements to these exit points are expected early next week.

Despite these challenges, Rainima said that Naodamu Housing and Namara remain a priority for disaster response efforts during heavy rain and disasters, given their vulnerability to flash floods.

