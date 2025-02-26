Namudu is new PBF country director

Source: Supplied

The Pacific Blue Foundation has appointed Mere Namudu as its new Fiji Country Director.

With 26 years of experience in diverse fields such as Gender and Development, Climate Change, Marine Affairs, Rural Development, Education and Public Policy, Namudu brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

Throughout her career, she has worked across both public and private sectors. Namudu has held key positions at institutions including the Marine Studies Programme at the University of the South Pacific, the Worldwide Fund for Nature-Fiji, P&O Cruises Australia and various ministries within the government.



Pacific Blue Foundation (Fiji) Country Director (third from right), Ms. Mere Namudu (right), with the PBF staff.

Her career has been marked by her ability to merge technical knowledge with social science, particularly in advancing rural development across the Pacific Islands.

As the PBF Fiji Country Director, Namudu will lead initiatives that foster collaboration among local communities, organizations and government bodies.

A central focus of her role will be overseeing the Beqa-Yanuca Seascape (BYS) initiative, which brings together 10 Fijian communities, tourism operators and academic and government stakeholders to promote the sustainable development and conservation of the Beqa Lagoon’s marine, coastal and terrestrial environments.

PBF’s Executive Director Dr David Kline explained Namudu’s leadership as integral to the foundation’s goals.

He says her experience and network will be crucial in elevating PBF’s work in Fiji, helping to achieve significant milestones.

Namudu, who previously served as the Regional Manager Eastern for the Ministry of Fisheries, expressed her readiness to take on the challenge.

Her leadership will be key in advancing PBF’s vision of empowering communities through sustainable resource management, participatory learning, and conservation efforts that are tailored to the socio-economic and environmental needs of Fiji.