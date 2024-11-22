Namosi launches drug-free initiative for 2024-2026

The province of Namosi launched its Namosi Drug-Free 2024-2026 initiative today as part of the Namosi Day celebrations.

The initiative, aimed at eliminating drug use in the province, was officially launched at the Namosi Provincial Council House in Navua.

During the event, paramount chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua emphasized the importance of the initiative in addressing the root causes of social issues in the region.

“This launch will assist the province in eliminating drug use, which is a leading cause of criminal activities within our communities. This is the only way forward for the province. It will help us and future generations as we tackle the problems caused by drugs.”

In his address at the Bose Vanua (Provincial Council of Chiefs) meeting, Ratu Suliano urged district leaders to support the initiative, stressing that the fight against drug use was crucial for the future of Namosi.

The district leaders and representatives in attendance voiced their full support for the initiative, pledging to work together towards a drug-free Namosi.

Ratu Suliano also took the opportunity to relay key outcomes from the recent Great Council of Chiefs meeting, further emphasizing the province’s commitment to social and community development.

The Namosi Day celebrations included a variety of activities such as soli (traditional offerings), speeches, poems, handicrafts displays, and a best stall competition, showcasing the province’s culture and unity.