Namosi landowners object to NJV license renewal

Landowners from the District of Namosi have presented a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister, urging assistance in halting mining exploration within the Namosi Joint Venture.

The envelope that contains the letter has the words “Objection to Renewal of License SPL1420” written on it.

Namosi village landowner Ratu Imanueli Matanitobu states that this initiative has environmental and social repercussions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Namosi Joint Venture’s exploration endeavours have spanned three decades, and Matanitobua says they have involved eight mining companies.

“We have started to see its negative impacts, fish and other marine organism change colors, not only that. It has also brought about social issues. The company doing the exploration employs people in the village and this has change the way we live, and the way we socialize, it has also affected our we interact with each other so this should stop now.”

Today is World Indigenous Day, and Matanitobua has emphasized the significance of safeguarding iTaukei resources, culture, tradition, and identity.

“This is something we have been planning for quite a while now. We feel that we have to fight now rather than later because we will have our children and our grandchildren that will be affected if this mining works continue.”

Naivaka villager Sisilia Nasautabua says most women in the districts of Namosi and Wainimala have rejected the continuation of this project as it has overexploited the village’s natural resources.

“We don’t want this to happen, it will affect us, it will affect our children. This should stop and it should stop now.”

The landowners brought two carriers, where members of the first carrier hand-delivered a letter to the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs, and the other hand delivered the letters to the Office of the

Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

The Namosi Joint Venture, led by Australia’s Newcrest Mining Limited, has been exploring the possibility of establishing a copper mine in Namosi.

FBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs for their input on the matter and is currently awaiting their responses.