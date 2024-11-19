Namena Island Resort poised to create new jobs

Namena Island Resort

Ten million dollars have so far been invested in Namena Island Resort, which suffered a devastating blow when Cyclone Winston struck the island in 2016.

The Resort, located in the southeastern coast of Vanua Levu intends to create 40 permanent positions once it begins operating in full capacity.

Currently, 15 brand-new units are under construction, designed for maximum views and airflow to enhance the guests comfort and privacy.

Additionally, VIP helicopter services will also be offered to guests.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica had a meeting with the Resorts Director Nigel Simpson during his Northern Tour.

Kamikamica expressed appreciation to Simpson for his unwavering commitment, highlighting the introduction of an exotic diving experience and marine and land biodiversity that is aimed at attracting more tourists.

The Minister says he looks to the opening of the Resort.