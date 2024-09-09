Nalumisa visits project sites in the west

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa visited several project sites in the Western Division over the weekend including the new Lautoka Swimming Pool.

The government has set aside $1.5 million for the project in the 2024–2025 national budget, while $4.5 million was allocated in the 2023–2024 national budget for the completion of the project.

There has been no confirmed timeframe for the completion of the project.

The Minister also have briefings with the CEO’s and Special Administrators of municipal councils in the division.

Nalumisa also visited the Botanical Garden, Lautoka Forest Park, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute and was also briefed by the management of Lautoka City Council on the progress of other Projects.