Nalolo Council maps out future for Vanua’s economy

[File Photo]

The Nalolo Council of Chiefs met today to focus on strengthening the Vanua’s business arms and improving revenue streams for long-term village development.

Chiefs and representatives discussed managing income from Nalolo’s resources through structured investment models to benefit the community.

Viti Indigenous Tourism Alliance President Sitiveni Nawaqa, says clear governance systems are now in place.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaqa says Vanua Nalolo Investment manages assets through a trust, while Denalo Cooperative oversees commercial activities in transport and agriculture.

He adds that a key focus was the Memorandum of Understanding signed in December.

This agreement ensures that business opportunities linked to developments within Nalolo are first offered to landowning units, keeping economic benefits within the Vanua.

Nawaqa says that revenue will fund community projects and education across the six Nalolo villages, including water supplies, footpaths, bridges, and early childhood facilities.

“Some kindergarten, some bridges, some footpaths, some water, water source. And in the Vanua Nalolo, most of the places lack water. So this is, this money is for them to fund all that project.”

Stakeholders, including Momi Bay Resort, FNPF, and various government ministries, participated in discussions aimed at aligning traditional leadership with modern business practices to boost the Vanua economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.