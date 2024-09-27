Nakasi man charged for obtaining financial advantage

[File Photo]

A 39-year-old man from Nakasi man has been charged by the Fiji Police M-PAiSA task force for an alleged case of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that the accused person obtained $190 from a member of a public through the mobile money transfer platform on the 21st of January 2023.

Police Investigation has revealed the victim had sent $190 to the accused as a deposit for a rental car advertised on Facebook.

After the accused had allegedly withdrawn the money the 39-year-old had cut off all communication.

The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.