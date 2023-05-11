Naivilaca Village declared a peace village

Naivilaca Village in Rewa, which played a significant role in Fiji’s history, has been declared a peace village today in light of the Girmit Day celebrations

Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa has thanked the government delegates, including the three deputy Prime Ministers and the Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran who made the declaration possible.

Ro Teimumu says this coincides with the tragic incident that happened 144 years ago when the Indian immigrant ship Syria wrecked on Nasilai Reef in 1884.

She adds that the people of Noco are very familiar with the story.

Ro Teimumu highlighted that in 2016, on the occasion of Rewa Day, Girmit descendants from all over Fiji attended the event.

She adds that the unveiling of the board is very meaningful and significant.