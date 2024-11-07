Naivalurua urges bold steps to combat drug abuse

Standing Committee on Social Affairs member, Ioane Naivalurua, has called on the Nausori Town Council to take decisive steps in the fight against the region’s escalating drug problem.

Naivalurua urged the council to strengthen its existing drug plan, with the ambitious goal of making Nausori a drug-free town by 2025.

He stresses the urgency of the situation, highlighting the significant impact that drug abuse has on local communities.

The Committee member has highlighted the need for a more coordinated and sustained effort.

“I know you are doing it with the police but I think there is more effort that is needed right now. Instead of playing the catching up game we need to adopt a proactive action.”

Nausori Town Council Special administrators Chair Talei Rokotuibau says they are reactivating several associations to ensure the youth are occupied.

Rokotuibau adds that they are also providing space for children and adults who used to live on the streets.

The Council is also working with local residents and advocacy groups to intensify public awareness, increase surveillance, and support rehabilitation initiatives.