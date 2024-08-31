Naitasiri residents share concerns with DPM Prasad

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says they have ensured that people do not feel afraid to talk to government officials and ministry staff.

Prasad stresses they have taken the fear out of the people who are much freer now.

He made the comments while speaking to farmers and residents of Viria, Muaniweni, Ilahabad, Urcalia and Vatoa in Naitasiri yesterday.

Professor Prasad was accompanied by his team from the Ministry and members of the Fiji Police Force.



Those present took the opportunity to thank the government for maintaining the support to the people including new initiatives such as back to school support.

They were also able to raise concerns on access to clean drinking water, rural roads, drainage, farm theft, stray animals, agriculture extension services, medical services and facilities, and illicit drugs affecting some communities.

Professor Prasad assured residents and farmers of the Coalition Government’s support and commitment in addressing the issues at the earliest.

He says the Ministry of Agriculture has received a huge budget to help not only sugarcane farmers but other farmers as well.

The DPM says Fiji is facing a major drug problem and more people are being arrested.

He says they are now setting up mechanisms to strengthen the Police Force.

He added the Coalition Government is also doing a lot of work in the health services.