Nadi’s growth sparks infrastructure overhaul

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Nadi’s rapid growth is putting pressure on its roads and infrastructure, with over 33,000 licensed drivers and nearly 28,000 registered vehicles.

The government is stepping up efforts to address these challenges through major upgrades.

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says a recent $145,000 refurbishment of Land Transport Authority facilities will improve customer service and ease congestion.

He says long-term planning is critical as Nadi continues to grow.

“The main issue too is the Nadi flood alleviation. So that project has been there for a while. But the good thing is that the technical assessment and feasibility study is completed. And currently, government is discussing that with the Australian government, Japanese, in terms of the options there for the funding of that.”

Tuisawau is urging authorities to focus on better traffic management, flood control, and business development to keep up with Nadi’s expansion.

“We all need to really, really work hard to ensure that the developments in Nadi move forward in a planned, systematic way, and in a way which alleviates some of the challenges we have today.”

Tuisawau says partnership is key to ensuring Nadi’s infrastructure keeps pace with its development.