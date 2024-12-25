Nadi under strict police watch

Police has imposed restrictions on movement in Nadi Town tonight as heavy rains continue to batter the area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said the decision was made to ensure the safety of residents and protect businesses in the town’s Central Business District.

“This measure is for the safety of all Fijians and to secure properties from opportunists,” ACP Driu said.

Police teams are actively evacuating people from disaster-stricken areas and remain on standby to respond to emergencies.

Authorities will continue monitoring flood-affected regions in the Western Division throughout the night.

Residents are urged to stay indoors and adhere to safety advisories.