Nadi residents praise decision to revert road

Businesses, taxi drivers, and the public in Nadi have expressed relief following the reversion of the main road to two-way traffic.

Sales assistant Mosese Turaga of Youth Arts of Fiji, a handicraft store in Nadi, says the business anticipates an increase in income with more customers coming in.

Turaga says the one-way traffic caused congestion, leading to significant delays in getting home after work.

Article continues after advertisement

“Very happy, it will be good for business like this, easy way for the customers to park rather than going right around the other way.”

Vice President of the Fiji Taxi Association, Vasu Nair, shares that he had submitted a petition to the then Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar requesting a reversion to two-way traffic.

However, Nair says the response was unfavorable.

He says that people’s views were ignored when the decision to implement one-way traffic was made.

“We were very happy, not only the taxi operators, even a lot of carriers and the bus operators, they were very happy, because we were struggling about this system.”

The roads will be reverted on the 8th of December and will undergo a three-month trial before a final decision is made.