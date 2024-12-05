Nadi man charged for obtaining financial advantage

[File Photo]

A 25-year-old man residing in Nadi has been charged with allegedly obtaining financial advantage in relation to a taxi permit scam.

An investigation conducted by the Fiji Police MPAiSA task force revealed that on June 3rd, 2021, the victim had sent $250 to an individual who she thought was an official who could process a taxi permit application.

The accused, who is alleged to have worked with an accomplice, withdrew the money in Namaka, and the victim only realized it was a scam when she failed to receive any form of feedback from the individual who called her to make the arrangements.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.