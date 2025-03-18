Municipal elections promised

Aerial shot of Suva City. [Photo: Fiji Pocket Guide]

The growing municipal arrears particularly within the Suva City Council are presenting challenges for local government services and infrastructure.

With Suva’s arrears reaching $34.6 million of a total $79.8 million owed nationwide as of February, local councils are struggling to meet their mandated responsibilities.

The arrears, mostly attributed to residential ratepayers have hindered the ability of councils to address pressing issues like road maintenance, drainage and waste management.

In his address on the Consolidated Review Report for the Suva City Council’s 2016-2018 Annual Reports, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad stated that these arrears have been accumulating since the suspension of municipal elections in 2005.

Without elected councils, local governments have faced difficulties in managing critical infrastructure, leading to long-standing issues that have yet to be resolved.

Professor Prasad outlined that the government is making efforts to address these challenges including a contribution of $4.3 million to the Suva City Council.

This funding is part of broader support to local councils, especially in areas like solid waste management, as part of the government’s drive to improve municipal services across the country.

However, despite this assistance, the root causes of financial mismanagement remain unaddressed.

The government has now promised to hold municipal elections later this year, which it believes will empower local populations to take control of their own municipal governance and address the longstanding issues.

In preparation for these elections, the Ministry of Local Government has been conducting nationwide consultations and working closely with the Elections Office to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

