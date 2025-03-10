Municipal elections preparation underway

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Local Government is making progress in preparations for the upcoming municipal elections, with crucial discussions taking place this week with the Fiji Electoral Commission.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says these meetings aim to finalize the election process and ensure the smooth implementation of election-related activities.

He adds one million dollars have been allocated in this year’s national budget to assist in the municipal election preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just to assist the ministry as well as the election in any of the civic awareness and education. So that’s how we are at the moment.”

Nalumisa says the upcoming meeting will finalize key aspects that will help ensure that all election-related activities are properly coordinated.

“So once we come to understanding on some things that we have done and also been endorsed by the commission, then we’ll go on from there.”

Nalumisa says they are also focusing on establishing policies for the allocation of councilors per municipal ward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.