Municipal councils implement strategies to tackle waste issues

The Nasinu Town Council is set to implement new strategies aimed at addressing longstanding waste issues.

Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair, Felix Magnus says this is one of the challenges faced by all the municipalities.

“In the waste management space, we’re looking at sustainable waste management practices. We’re a party to the COP meetings and the SDGs, so finding sustainable management in these areas is of utmost importance to the municipalities and also to the government of the day.”

Article continues after advertisement



Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair, Felix Magnus

The council had earlier confirmed that approximately two-point-five million dollars is spent annually to dispose of twenty thousand tonnes of waste at the Naboro Landfill.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says waste management is also a priority for the Suva City Council.

“We are looking at it this way. A chain, waste management strategies chain, from the beginning till the end. So we are also looking at the beginning, for our consumers, like you and me. And the residents and all those who stay in Suva city to be smart consumers it means that you know the consequences.”

Boseiwaqa believes there needs to be more awareness.