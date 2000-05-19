Mum of five calls women to dream bigger

Akosita Lolohea in red with her parent

A mother of five has issued a powerful challenge to women across the country, saying that no dream is out of reach.

Akosita Lolohea graduated from Pacific Polytech today, joining 180 other students in celebrating their academic achievements.

She says after seven years of being home raising her children, she felt it was finally time to return to her studies and chase her aspirations.

Lolohea says she had to put everything on hold this year to pursue a certificate in ICT, a bold step she says would not have been possible without the unwavering support of her loved ones.

“They are all in school, only one at home, two years old, so it’s the best time for me to go and pursue my career and look for a job to cater to my dream and my family.”

Lolohea says women are capable of much more than just being housewives; they have the potential to thrive in any field they choose.

“We don’t have to look at ourselves as housewives; we can pursue our dreams, upgrade our skills, and have big dreams.”

Lolohea says the next big step is to look for a job to be able to support her husband.

