Multiple weekend accidents highlight driver fatigue

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A number of serious accidents were recorded over the weekend attributed to driver fatigue and pedestrians at fault.

Police say on Saturday night in Waidalice in Korovou, a vehicle driven by a man conveying four others veered off the Wailau Bridge near Waidalice, as a result of driver fatigue.

The accident occurred before 9pm and it is alleged that the suspect fell asleep.

Three of the victims were transferred to the CWM Hospital where they remained admitted, while the driver and the fourth passenger were treated and discharged.

In another accident, a 27-year-old man is admitted to the CWM Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man along Ratu Mara Road.

It is alleged that the victim suddenly crossed the road resulting in the accident.

Yesterday, a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man veered onto the opposite lane in Nasole, Valelevu and collided with a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old woman.

The victim was conveyed to the Valelevu Health Centre and later transferred to the CWM Hospital.

In another accident recorded in the Southern Division, a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old man is alleged to have veered onto the opposite lane near Tamavua Village, and collided with a bus.

Due to the impact, a third vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man was also damaged in the accident.

The 47-year-old suspect is currently admitted at the CWM Hospital.

This morning, Nausori Police attended to a serious accident near Dilkusha Road.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to the Nausori Health Center for medical treatment.