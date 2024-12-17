MSMEs key to Fiji's economy: Kamikamica

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The micro, small, and medium enterprises represent 82 percent of registered businesses, underscoring their vital role in our economy.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Co-operatives Manoa Kamikamica as he unveiled the “Landscape Assessment of Accelerators and Incubators in Fiji”.

This was conducted by the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility and the consultant.

This study is a stepping stone in empowering the MSMEs that provides crucial insights into the landscape for accelerators and incubators, examining opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurship in Fiji.



Kamikamica says the government is committed to supporting incubation services, as evidenced by our collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to establish an agribusiness incubation center.

He adds that the insights from this assessment will help evolve these initiatives into a comprehensive National Incubation Centre.